Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,071 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RPRX opened at $30.61 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

