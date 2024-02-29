Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.