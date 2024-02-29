Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.21.

NYSE ALB opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $263.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

