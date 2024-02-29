Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $567.91 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $564.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.