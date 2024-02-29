Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor Price Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

