Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.10.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

