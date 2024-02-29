Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,703 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after purchasing an additional 64,799 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 129,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

