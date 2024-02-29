Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 11.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $133.09.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. Analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

POSCO Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.