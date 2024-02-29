Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CEMEX by 25.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 235,139 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $7.68 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

