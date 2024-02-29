Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,947 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Travere Therapeutics worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after buying an additional 1,364,759 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,679.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 733,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 171.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 563,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,237,000 after purchasing an additional 551,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,820,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $41,494.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $439,024 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.