Profund Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in ING Groep by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Trading Down 0.1 %

ING Groep stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

About ING Groep

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

