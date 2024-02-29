Profund Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $132.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average of $112.03. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

