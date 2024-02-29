Profund Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

