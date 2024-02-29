Profund Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CRH by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in CRH by 5,816.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,345,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 113,110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

