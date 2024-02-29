Profund Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fastly by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 48,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $677,555.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,396,946.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 14,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $208,100.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,488.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 48,640 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $677,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,396,946.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,237 shares of company stock worth $8,742,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FSLY opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.33. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

