Profund Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $245.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.