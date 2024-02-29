Profund Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.62.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

