Profund Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $379.86 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.05 and a 200-day moving average of $355.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.