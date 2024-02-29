Profund Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE CCI opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

