Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Biomea Fusion worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 980,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,635 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 328,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 125,311 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $660.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BMEA shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

