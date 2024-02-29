Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMPH opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

