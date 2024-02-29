Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA stock opened at $250.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $252.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

