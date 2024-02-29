Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American International Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,388,000 after buying an additional 342,237 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in American International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American International Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Up 0.7 %

American International Group stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.