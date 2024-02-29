Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 27,355 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of uniQure worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,944,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 141,382 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 18.5% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QURE opened at $6.69 on Thursday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $319.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

