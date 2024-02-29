Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $52.02 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

