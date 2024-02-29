Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,080 shares of company stock worth $17,919,032. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $252.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $253.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

