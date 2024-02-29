Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $335.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

