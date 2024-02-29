Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 611,753 shares of company stock valued at $73,916,005. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RCL opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.