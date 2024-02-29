Profund Advisors LLC Sells 12,387 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,250,000 after purchasing an additional 769,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,065,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,544,000 after buying an additional 658,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,918 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,535 shares in the last quarter.
DAWN stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.
DAWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
