Profund Advisors LLC Sells 12,387 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,250,000 after purchasing an additional 769,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,065,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,544,000 after buying an additional 658,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,918 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $40,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,781 shares of company stock worth $562,860. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.