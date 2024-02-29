Profund Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

NYSE:SPG opened at $149.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $153.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

