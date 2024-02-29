Profund Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after buying an additional 29,369 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $153.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

