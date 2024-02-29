Profund Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

CDW Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CDW opened at $244.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.04 and its 200 day moving average is $216.29. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

