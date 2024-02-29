Profund Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

