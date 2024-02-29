Profund Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

