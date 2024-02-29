Profund Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,958,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in argenx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

ARGX stock opened at $397.70 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 0.69.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

