Profund Advisors LLC Sells 646 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $151.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.91.

Target Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

