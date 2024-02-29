Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $3,724,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.0% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.