Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $78.39 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

