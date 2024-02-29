Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $253.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.31.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

