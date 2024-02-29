Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,421 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 86.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,224,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 254,347 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

