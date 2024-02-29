ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.97

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and traded as high as $61.97. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $60.48, with a volume of 30,022 shares trading hands.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 2.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.
