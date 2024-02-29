ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.97

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and traded as high as $61.97. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $60.48, with a volume of 30,022 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 302.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

