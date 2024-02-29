Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 73,283 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 146.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 91.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

