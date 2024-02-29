PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 98,600 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,041,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of PUBM opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.62 million, a P/E ratio of 127.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $21.83.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
