PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 98,600 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,041,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PubMatic Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of PUBM opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.62 million, a P/E ratio of 127.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 546,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Featured Stories

