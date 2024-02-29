Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Q2 worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 147.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter valued at $5,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Q2 by 15.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 8.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,147,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,029,000 after buying an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Q2 Trading Down 2.4 %

QTWO stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,980,741.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,980,741.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,944.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,401 shares of company stock worth $9,358,435. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.