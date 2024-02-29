Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $167.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.41.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

