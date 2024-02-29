Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at DA Davidson

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.42.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $238.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $241.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

