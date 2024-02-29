R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised R1 RCM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.89, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.74. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 98,503 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,694 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after buying an additional 229,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,499 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 226,997 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 552,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 276,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

