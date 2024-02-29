R1 RCM’s (RCM) “In-Line” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.53.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RCM

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -159.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $270,368,000 after acquiring an additional 947,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $105,757,000 after purchasing an additional 229,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.