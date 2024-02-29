Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RXRX. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.75.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $119,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,331.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $119,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 639,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,331.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $448,119.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,151 shares of company stock worth $3,890,927. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 987,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

