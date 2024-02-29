Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Position Increased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.7% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 731.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 115.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,461,000 after buying an additional 2,603,320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,077,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,350,000 after acquiring an additional 388,148 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

